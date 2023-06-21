New AmaZulu coach Franco Martin promises to revive legendary club

By Sibongiseni Gumbi

Pablo Franco Martin, the newly appointed coach of DStv Premiership side, AmaZulu FC has an inkling of the kind of job that awaits him.

ALSO READ: Safa say sorry for ‘selling’ Galaxy’s Aubaas to Pirates

The Spaniard replaces Romain Folz who was suspended and later resigned from the Durban based side following a string of bad results.

Folz was replaced by Ayanda Dlamini with six games to the end of the season. At the end of the season, Usuthu embarked on a search for a new coach after Dlamini also failed to impress management.

Speaking for the first time since his official announcement on Tuesday evening, Franco Martin says he knows “how huge and important” AmaZulu are.

“I am really excited. I have known for a long time about AmaZulu, following them. I know how huge and important this club is,” said Franco Martin.

“And I am going there with the intention of making history by bringing the team back to the place it deserves. To make everyone, especially the fans and people in the club proud.”

Franco Martin is expected in the country next week to begin his journey as ‘Cijimpi’, a nickname he was given at his appointment to the club.

Franco Martin already nicknamed Cijimpi

He says he is familiar with the PSL having been a keen follower of the league for the past five years and has a few players he has coached who played here.

Cijimpi coached former Orlando Pirates midfielder Bernard Morrison during his stint at Simba SC in Tanzania.

“I have been watching the PSL for a long time, I think it is around four or five years now. There are also some players who have played in that league that I have coached before.

“I often talk to them and discuss the level there. I know it is a competitive league, and any team can beat anyone.”

Franco Martin believes AmaZulu are a much better side than Simba and should be able to be more competitive.

ALSO READ: Sundowns table offer for young Stellies defender

“I already have experience playing against Orlando Pirates in the Caf competitions. At that time you could see that level in a team from Tanzania, even if it is a big team like Simba and Pirates.

“We were however capable of competing against them. And if I could do it with Simba being inferior, I am sure I can do better with AmaZulu and fight for titles.”