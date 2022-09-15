PODCAST: Is it time for Kaizer Chiefs fans to start to panic?

Phakaaathi Reporter

In the latest Ballz to the Wall Podcast, the Phakaaathi team discuss another poor result for Kaizer Chiefs and whether patience with Arthur Zwane is starting to wear thin.

Amakhosi could only draw 1-1 at Marumo Gallants in the DStv Premiership on Sunday in Phokeng, and were lucky to escape with a point, continuing a poor start to the season for the Soweto giants.

Arthur Zwane hit out at his Chiefs players after the match, but is the criticism from the Chiefs head coach likely to be taken in the right way by those who bore the brunt?

And just how long can a vision for long-term gain allow for these kinds of poor displays? Chiefs are, after all, sitting only just above the relegation zone.

Phakaaathi editor Jonty Mark, along with football writers Sibongiseni Gumbi and Tshepo Ntsoelengoe, also talk about another win for Orlando Pirates, with some luck in front of goal thrown in.

Zakhele Lepasa got the two goals in the win over TS Galaxy and Buccaneers fans will now hope their mis-firing attack can finally kick into geat.

The Ballz to the Wall team also give their view on Chippa Mpenegesi’s decision to fire ANOTHER coach, with Daine Klate the latest victim of the Chilli Boys axe.

Is there really any point in taking up a job at Chippa, when you know it won’t last too long? And are Chippa really interested in brining back Luc Eymael?

