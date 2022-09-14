We need to start getting results, says Chiefs defender Kwinika

Khaya Ndubane

Kaizer Chiefs defender Zitha Kwinika says Amakhosi need to start winning games, beginning with Saturday’s clash against their nemesis SuperSport United.



Amakhosi have had a rocky start to the new season under new coach Arthur Zwane, winning only two of their opening seven league matches, drawing two and losing three. They currently sit on position 14 on the log standings.



Last weekend, Kwinika saved Chiefs from another defeat when he netted with a header in the dying minutes of their DStv Premiership game against Marumo Gallants at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium.



“SuperSport is a very good team with the players they have, but I think it’s for us also now to knuckle down, soldier on, man up and get the result. We need to start getting results. Black or blue, we just have to grind out results,” Kwinika told the Chiefs website.



“Obviously, we are playing at home and it is something we spoke about as a team, that any team that comes to FNB must not come out on top so we are going to take it to them. We can’t afford to drop more points at this point in time,” he added.

The defender is well aware that Chiefs have not had it easy against SuperSport, who are somehow a hoodoo team over the years as Matsatsantsa have had the better of Amakhosi more than any other team, statistically. Kwinika, however, is confident that Chiefs will get the results against SuperSport.



“Naahah! Those things sometimes don’t really matter. Football is about how you prepare. We are preparing well. We know what they do and how they play so we are working on things. It’s a game of chess in a way, a game of mistakes and the less mistakes you make, the better your chances of winning the game and the more chances you get and convert, then you are definitely winning the game.”



The game is set to take place at the FNB Stadium on Saturday at 3pm.