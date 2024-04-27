Chiefs looking to bounce back to winning ways against SuperSport

Bvuma is expecting a tough game against SuperSport who have not won a game in 2024.

Kaizer Chiefs will be looking to end their winless run when they visit SuperSport United for a DStv Premiership clash at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday.



Kickoff for the game is 5.30pm.

Chiefs have lost four of their last five league matches and have registered one draw. Their winless run has seen them move down to position 10 on the league standings.

Amakhosi goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma says they want to use the game against Matsatsantsa a Pitori to put things right.

“We have been in a difficult situation as a team recently,” told the Chiefs media.

“We all know it and we are looking forward to this game as an opportunity to put things right. We are working very hard to try to turn our season around, and this game is the first chance for us to do it.”

Bvuma added that Chiefs are intending to win all their remaining league matches, starting with the game against SuperSport.

“Despite our recent form falling below the standards we set for ourselves, it is still our intention to win all of our remaining games in order to finish as high as possible. Obviously, Top 8 is the minimum requirement and with the group of players we have, I believe we are capable of winning every game until the end of the season,” Bvuma said.

“Let me be clear, as Kaizer Chiefs we should always be competing for first place in any competition but we have been through a tough patch and we are determined to finish as well as we can.”



“SuperSport are a good team, which is reflected by their position in the league. We all know how good Coach Gavin (Hunt) is and how his teams work hard and are willing to run for 90 minutes.

“So, whatever they do, we will need to do better than that and everyone in our squad is prepared to go the extra mile on Saturday,” concluded Bvuma.