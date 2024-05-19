Pule admits Pirates lacked intensity against Galaxy

Orlando Pirates forward Vincent Pule admitted his team were not sharp enough from the start against Galaxy. Picture: Backpagepix

Orlando Pirates forward Vincent Pule admitted that his side lacked intensity after their Caf Champions League hopes were dealt a massive blow in a 1-0 DStv Premiership loss at TS Galaxy on Saturday at Mbombela Stadium.

The Buccaneers must now get a better result in their last league game of the season at home to SuperSport on Saturday than Stellenbosch FC manage at Richards Bay, or they will miss out on playing in the continent’s most prestigious club competition next season.

Sphiwe Mahlangu’s 69th minute goal was enough to win the match for Galaxy, who jumped to fourth in the table, Sead Ramovic’s side having a superb campaign that has seen them qualify for the MTN8 for the first time.

“It was a very difficult match, I think our level of intensity in the first half was a bit slow, and that went into the second half as well,” said Pule, who came on as a 73rd minute substitute for Makhehlene Makhaula.

“I think later we tried to push for a goal but it didn’t happen. We must keep our heads high, there is still a lot to play for. It all goes to the last game, it is a must-win game for us …. playing at home will help us a lot.”

Galaxy head coach Ramovic, meanwhile, praised his side for an “unbelievable” win over Pirates. Galaxy will play Mamelodi Sundowns at home on Tuesday in a rescheduled fixture, finishing off their campaign away to Polokwane City on Saturday.

‘Unbelievable’ Rockets

The Rockets could yet match Pirates on 49 points if they win both those games and Pirates lose to SuperSport, but the Buccaneers’ superior goal difference makes it unlikely Galaxy can finish third.

“We have to say what a game from my team, unbelievable,” Ramovic told SuperSport TV.

“Whatever I say, it is too low for what (praise) the players deserve. What team spirit and what a season until now. We have two more games and we want to win them, but what an inspiration (this season is) for a lot of young players. If you come to us you will get a chance if you have a great attitude.

“I am the most proud coach in this league to be coaching this beautiful team.”