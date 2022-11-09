Sundowns coach anticipating tricky clash against Simba Queens

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

As Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies gear up for their Caf Women’s Champions League semi-final clash against Simba Queens, head coach Jerry Tshabalala is anticipating a tricky encounter against the Tanzanians at Stade Moullay Hasan on Wednesday.



The Tanzanian side reached the semi-finals after finishing second in Group A having collected six points after winning two games and losing one of their three group games.

Sundowns Ladies, meanwhile, recorded three straight wins on the road to reach the semis as Group winners.

“The preparations are going very well for what we consider a very tricky encounter against a team that has proven very formidable. They are a very solid side with strong players who upset some of the favorites in Group A, therefore, they cannot be taken for granted,” said Tshabalala.

“The knock-out phase is quite different from the group stages because the pressures are on a different level. Nevertheless, we are ready to leave it all on the pitch against our opponents.”

With Sundowns on course to defend their title, Tshabalala is well aware that teams are looking to knock them out of the tournament, but he is happy with how his players have been able to manage the pressure so far.

“I am constantly happy with my team because they are always capable of delivering the goods despite the mounting pressures. We are aware that several teams are aiming to dethrone us, but through hard work and determination, we have been able to keep our heads down and focus on our strengths to win games.”

In the other semi-final, Morrocan outfit AS Far Ladies will battle it out with Nigerian club Bayesla Queens.