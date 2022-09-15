Broos makes Mshishi Bafana U-turn

Jonty Mark

Hugo Broos finally called Themba ‘Mshishi’ Zwane up to a Bafana Bafana squad on Thursday, naming the 33 year-old in his 23-man line-up for friendlies against Sierra Leone and Botswana later this month.

PODCAST: Is it time for Chiefs fans to panic?

This is a clear about-turn from the Bafana head coach, who had previously said he would select neither Zwane or his Sundowns teammate Andile Jali.

“I said it from the beginning, and I’ve said it now, and I’ll say it in two years when I’m still here. I am very sorry, but I don’t see why I should select Jali or Zwane,” said Broos as recently as May.

The Bafana head coach, however, admitted that he has had a change of opinion over Zwane, while adding he would still not be selecting Jali.

“Only fools don’t change their minds,” he said.

“I have said a lot about Zwane … that he was too old. I came here and tried to have a young team and tried younger players and every time it was ‘Zwane, Zwane (from the media). I said yes, but he is 33 and would be 35 for the Africa Cup of Nations (in 2023).

“But (now) when I see him playing I think he is a guy we can use. He can score, he has had great performances with his team so we have to give him a chance. Percy Tau, Fagrie Lakay, Evidence Makgopa and Bongokuhle Hlongwane are not available, so there are four strikes not there.

“It is not based on pressure (from the media). If it was based on pressure I would have done it six months ago.”

In the spirit of changing his mind, Broos also did a U-turn regarding the decision to play Sierra Leone and Botswana. Both games will take place at FNB Stadium on September 24 and 27 respectively.

In March, ahead of friendlies against Guinea and France, the Bafana coach spoke of the need to play stronger opposition, even name-checking Botswana and suggesting Bafana would get ten times less out of playing them than the world champions.

After being pulled apart in the court of public opinion, following a 5-0 hammering by France, however, Broos is singing from a different hymn sheet.

“After three defeats it is time to get everything calm again,” said Broos, referring to the World Cup qualifying loss in Ghana, the friendly defeat to France, and the 2-1 loss to Morocco in their opening Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

“We lost three times and I find the way we were criticised unfair. We played in Ghana against the world champions and in Morocco against a team full of players who play in Europe. Is that a shame?

“Suddenly I had to resign? I didn’t understand the culture in South Africa. I thought it is not good now to play a big team and lose again. We will try to play opponents against who we can win and restore the confidence.

“I don’t want to kill myself. What is the use of having games against Brazil and Italy and you lose 4-0 twice. You can say it is good that you are playing stronger opponents, but then you have lost five matches in a row. So you have to stop, it is not good for the team and the players.”

Bafana squad

Goalkeepers

Ronwen Williams, Veli Mothwa, Melusi Buthulezi

Defenders

Nyiko Mobbie, Khuliso Mudau, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Rushine De Reuck, Terrence Mashego, Innocent Maela, Thibang Phete.

Midfielders: Aubrey Modiba, Goodman Mosele, Sibongiseni Mthethwa, Teboho Mokoena, Siphesihle Sithole, Luke Le Roux, Khanyisa Mayo.

Forwards: Lyle Foster, Mihlali Mayambela, Pule Mmodi, Themba Zwane, Zakhele Lepasa, Kgaogelo Sekgota.