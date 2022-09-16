Mokwena lauds Broos for giving Zwane another shot at Bafana

Ntokozo Gumede

Rulani Mokwena and Bafana Bafana head coach, Hugo Broos, perhaps did not start their professional relationship on a good note, with a few indirect jabs exchanged between the two. Not because of any particular hatred, but mainly because of different perceptions on certain players.

Mokwena, has always called for some Mamelodi Sundowns players to be included in the national team, with players like Themba “Mshishi” Zwane and Andile Jali constantly being left out of Bafana while they displayed jaw-dropping performances.



Last season, Zwane was nominated for top honours while Jali took a number of individual gongs.

“Mshishi” finally got the nod from the Belgian mentor as he was named in the 23-man squad to take on Sierra Leone and Botswana in friendlies this month.

“I am excited for Themba. I have been advocating for this,” said Mokwena.

Zwane last played for Bafana in the Africa Cup of Nations in March last year. He now has an opportunity to add to his 22 national senior team caps.

“I want to take my head off to Hugo Broos because it is one thing to be stubborn as a coach. When you have that type of quality and type of player to assist the national team, you bring the player to the national team because there are over 50 million hearts (that are involved).

He added: “That is the responsibility of a coach, to carry and protect 50 million hearts to make the entire nation happy with the results and performances. That may mean that you may overlook certain players sometimes but when you have the humility to be able to correct certain narratives and opinions that you have formulated, it shows incredible leadership. Kudos to Broos on that.”

Not so long ago, Mokwena likened Zwane to Germany and Bayern Munich veteran Thomas Muller and described the duo as “space navigators” and also said he has observed that players of Zwane’s kind are a dying breed. This time around, Mokwena says “Mshishi” is second to none in the Premier Soccer League.

“In Zwane’s position, who is better? He has been consistent and he works very hard and it is well deserved. Football should be about meritocracy and it should be about the best players getting the best opportunities to give their best, especially when it is about representing the national team. I am looking forward to this, it’s great news.”