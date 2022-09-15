Broos shocked by poor Kaizer Chiefs form

Jonty Mark

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos said he has been surprised at how poor Kaizer Chiefs have been so far this season.

Broos was speaking to SABC Sport on Thursday as he announced his Bafana squad for friendlies against Sierra Leone and Botswana later this month.

And as he gave his assessment on the DStv Premiership games he has watched thus far this season, he was particularly harsh on Arthur Zwane’s Amakhosi, who are currently 14th in the table.

“I was a bit surprised about Kaizer Chiefs, they have not been playing well,” said Broos, who did name Chiefs forward Kgaogelo Sekgota in his 23-man squad, but left out Amakhosi midfielder Yusuf Maart and attacking midfielder Keagan Dolly.

“Yusuf is a victim of the bad start of Chiefs,” said Broos.

“Also Dolly. I think Yusuf is struggling because of the pressure there. Let’s wait, but he stays on the list (of possible players to call up) and if he can achieve the level he did at Sekhukhune then no problem. I think now it is not a good thing to take him with because his confidence is not so high, because of the results at Chiefs.

“Keagan didn’t start the season very well with Chiefs, he was even on the bench. There must be a reason, at the moment he is not at the level (we expect) of Keagan Dolly. It is a pity for him, but … he is not in good shape so why have him with us?”