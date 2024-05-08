Local Soccer

8 May 2024

Ramovic – Kaizer Chiefs belong in the top three in South Africa

'They (Chiefs) are a quality club with beautiful supporters,' said the TS Galaxy head coach.

Sead Ramovic - TS Galaxy

Sead Ramovic praised Kaizer Chiefs after his TS Galaxy side drew 2-2 with ten-man Amakhosi on Tuesday. Picture: Backpagepix

TS Galaxy head coach Sead Ramovic says Kaizer Chiefs are a team that should be in the top three in the country.

The Rockets mentor was talking after his side had drawn 2-2 with Amakhosi at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

Chiefs are currently eighth in the table, and just about clinging on to a spot in the MTN8 next season, while Galaxy are fifth, five points ahead of Cavin Johnson’s men.

“I hope Chiefs come back stronger, they belong to the top three,” Ramovic told SuperSport TV.

“I think in the future they will do things better, they are a quality club with beautiful supporters.”

Galaxy were the better side in the early stages in Polokwane, but a defensive error from Mpho Mvelase allowed Ranga Chivaviro to give Amakhosi the lead. The Rockets equalised via a penalty from Sphiwe Mahlangu, Edmilson Dove getting a controversial yellow card for handling in the penalty area.

There was no debate about Dove’s second yellow, however, as he clattered into Kamoegelo Sebelebele with his studs raised and the Mozambican, only just returning from suspension, will now serve another two match ban.

Chiefs regained the lead five minutes into the second half and Chivaviro completed his brace by drilling in a free kick.

‘It was unbelievabe’

Mahlangu, however, had the final say, heading in from a corner with 14 minutes left.

“It was our fifth game in 16 days and it was unbelievable how we came out with a lot of energy,” said Ramovic.

“In the 2nd minute we had an unbelievable opportunity, and then in the 12th minute we had another beautiful opportunity that their ‘keeper saved.

“We gave a gift away (for Chiefs’ first goal), but as a team we win and lose together and we had to come back and that is what we did.

“In the second half we wanted to come back even stronger … but after a free kick we conceded a goal. It was not easy, Chiefs defended very well but we showed huge character. Yes, it was a great opportunity to get the three points, we dominated and had a lot of opportunities but I have to give credit to my guys, we have to keep going.”

