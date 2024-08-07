Richards Bay appoint Truter as new coach after Vilakazi exit

Truter returns to the Natal Rich Boyz having coached the club during the 2018/19 season.

Brandon Truter is the new head coach of Richards Bay FC (Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

A day after confirming Vusumuzi Vilakazi’s resignation, Richards Bay FC have announced the appointment of Brandon Truter as the club’s new head coach.

“Richards Bay Football Club would like to announce the appointment of Brandon Truter as the Clubs new Head Coach for the season 2024/2025 with an option to renew,” read a short statement from the club.



“Coach Brandon Truter is a familiar face in South African Football, he’s a former Coach of Sekhukhune United. He is also a familiar face in Richards Bay FC having coached the club during the 2018/2019 season.

“He brings a lot of experience to the club. We welcome him in his new role and wish him all the best.”

Truter joins Richards Bay after tendering his resignation at the Motsepe Foundation Championship side Upington City.

In a spirit of sportsmanship, Upington wished Truter well in his new job.

“We appreciate the hard work, expertise, and passion brought to the club, and we are grateful for the progress made under his leadership.



“Coach Trurer’s commitment to the team’s growth and success has been evident, and we acknowledge his efforts in shaping the squad into a competitive force.

“We wish him all the best in his future endeavors and plans, and we are confident that his skills and experience will continue to make a positive impact in the world of football,” read a statement from Upington.