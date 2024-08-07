Richards Bay chairman Biyela denies offering Mokwena a job

“I never had a conversation with Rulani Mokwena," said Biyela.

Richards Bay FC chairman Jomo Biyela has denied claims made by former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena that he offered him a job at the club.

Speaking to Andile Ncube on Metro FM, Mokwena revealed that he had turned down an offer from the Natal Rich Boyz.

Mokwena said the reason he didn’t take the job was because he didn’t want to go up against beloved Sundowns, hence decided to join Wydad Athletic Club of Morocco.



ALSO READ: Is Hyballa already on his way out at Sekhukhune?

However, speaking to the same host on Sports Night Amplified on Tuesday, Biyela said he never had a conversation with Mokwena over the head coach job at Richards Bay.

“I never had a conversation with Rulani Mokwena, if he had a conversation (about joining Richards Bay) it was with someone else and not me,” Biyela said.



“He must tell you, he never had a conversation with me in terms of a contract.”

Truter to replace Vilakazi at Richards Bay?

Meanwhile, Vusumuzi Vilakazi has confirmed that he has left his position as the head coach of Richards Bay, citing unreasonable demands from the club management as the reason for his departure.

“We had a contract that both of us had signed with the chairman. I think three or four weeks ago, he signed and I signed, and my representative Mike (Makaab) was there as well,” said Vilakazi during an interview on Sports Night Amplified with Andile.

“I think three or four days ago there was another contract that the club said I must sign. When I looked at the contract, it was the same contract as the one I had signed, but it was now amended.

“There was a performance clause that was introduced. I think also the contract was one year, which is twelve months, but this one had an option.

“There was also a (clause) that if we find ourselves terminating, how much they will give me or how many months.

“The bottom line is that was another contract and I refused to sign that contract because initially we had a contract that was signed between the two of us,” Vilakazi explained.



ALSO READ: Mokwana confirms Chiefs and Sundowns interest

Former Moroka Swallows and AmaZulu coach Brandon Truter is expected to be announced as the new coach of the Natal Rich Boyz.

Biyela could not confirm whether they would unveil Truter, only saying that an announcement over the new coach would be made on Wednesday.