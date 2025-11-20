Riveiro backs Pirates to end Carling Knockout drought

“It’s great to see Pirates finally on the verge of winning the Carling Knockout," said Riveiro.

Former Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is backing the Buccaneers to end their 14-year wait for the Carling Knockout crown by winning this season’s competition.



Pirates will meet Marumo Gallants in the final at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on 6 December.



Riveiro, who won five trophies during his three-year stay with the Buccaneers before joining Al-Ahly in May, believes Pirates have enough quality to win the Carling Knockout.



“It’s great to see Pirates finally on the verge of winning the Carling Knockout. Because it’s an opportunity to improve the history of the club,” said Riveiro during a Carling Black Label press conference in Sandton on Wednesday.

“Looking at the way they play this season and taking every opportunity to play, I’m sure they’re going to offer a good final. It’s going to be difficult for Marumo to beat Pirates in the final. Everybody knows.

“But at the same time, Pirates must also understand that Marumo is going to give a good fight. I’m sure about that. It’s going to be an exciting final and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Riveiro’s advice to Champion Coach hopefuls

Meanwhile, Riveiro offered insightful advice to the Champion Coach hopefuls ahead of the Carling Cup.

The Spaniard, one of the most successful coaches in South African football history, returned to South Africa to share tips with the Champion Coaches who are competing to lead the Carling All-Star team against the Carling Knockout Champions at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium on 13 December.

Riveiro led the Carling All-Star team to back-to-back triumphs in the Carling Cup in 2023 against Stellenbosch FC and 2024 against Magesi FC.

He described his involvement with the Carling All-Star team as one of the most memorable moments of his career.



“Whoever is going to be selected to be the Champion Coach is going to be in that position because of certain attributes that they displayed during the vetting process,” said Riveiro.

“That should give them confidence that they earned their place by going through a selection process that involved thousands of candidates.

“They must be confident and believe in themselves. They mustn’t try to emulate anyone or please anyone. Be yourself!



“You must intervene when there is a need, but don’t get excited by the moment. The stage is for the players, who the people have paid money to see. So, the Champion Coach must never forget that.

“Our job is to give the players the tools to do their best.”