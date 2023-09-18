AmaZulu announce Motswari, rubbish Hanamub rumours

AmaZulu FC have finalised a deal to bring former Orlando Pirates and Bidvest Wits midfielder Ben Motshwari on board for the remainder of the season.

The 32-year-old Motshwari is joining Usuthu on a season long deal but with an option to extend the contract at the end of the season.

Before last season, Motshwari had been a regular at Pirates, where he commanded the centre of the park with aplomb.

But Motshwari seems to have not fitted in Jose Riveiro’s system. Pirates poached another experienced central midfielder from AmaZulu, Makhehleni Makhaula.

The addition of youngster Siphelo Baloni this season also saw Motshwari converted to a right back at Pirates.

But it seems the club have finally decided to let go of him, to the benefit of Usuthu who have been looking to strengthen their ranks.

AmaZulu president, Sandile Zungu, has officially confirmed the inclusion of Motshwari in the team.

Zungu expressed a warm welcome to Ben and expressed confidence in his ability to integrate smoothly into Pablo Franco’s squad, anticipating a positive contribution.

“We welcome Ben into the team and trust that he will settle in well and make a good contribution in Pablo Franco’s side,” said Zungu in a statement released by the club on Monday.

AmaZulu dismiss Hanamub rumours

Zungu also addressed recent media rumours concerning Namibian left-back, Riaan Hanamub, as a potential target for certain DStv Premiership clubs.

He dismissed these rumours as baseless, emphasising that no club has approached them regarding Hanamub’s services.

Orlando Pirates had been said to be interested in luring the experienced Hanamub to Soweto.

And the two clubs have developed a cordial relationship over the past few years, with no fewer than six players exchanged between the two.

“The rumours about Hanamub are malicious. We have not been approached by any club regarding his services. He is not for sale,” said Zungu.