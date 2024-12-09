Riveiro says Pirates can compete with anyone after Al-Ahly draw

Riveiro also explained Patrick Maswanganyi's absence from the team that played Al-Ahly.

Jose Riveiro, head coach of Orlando Pirates and Akram Elhagrasi of Al-Ahly FC during the CAF Champions League match at Orlando Stadium on Saturday. Photo: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Jose Riveiro says the draw against Al-Ahly showed that Orlando Pirates can compete with anyone in the CAF Champions League.

This comes after the Buccaneers and the Red Devils played to a 0-0 draw in an entertaining clash at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.



The result showed Al-Ahly remained at the top of Group C on goal difference, level on four points with Pirates. CR Belouizdad are third with three points and Stade d’Abidjan are last with no points after two games.

“The lesson for us is that, when we play at this level of concentration, ambition, and determination, we can compete with anyone on the day,” said Riveiro during the post-match conference.

“Again, we came here with an inexperienced and young team, playing against an opponent with a lot of experience in these types of games, and with very mature players, and we coped – and in more times and spaces than them, we managed to be superior.

“So we should feel stronger after this match like I said in the pre-match press conference on Friday, whatever happens in these games, if we face them with the attitude that we did today, tomorrow we’re going to be a better team, and that’s the important thing,” he added.

The absence of Patrick Maswanganyi from the matchday squad caused a bit of a stir considering that he is one of the key players for Pirates this season. When asked about his absence Riveiro said he would prefer to focus on the players who did a “fantastic” job against the African champions on Saturday.

“For reasons I cannot speak about today, he was not available for selection. But after this performance, to sit here and speak about a player who didn’t play, it’s a little bit disappointing for me.

“I think we have to talk about the game that [Monnapule] Saleng, Rele [Mofokeng], [Deon] Hotto, and everybody coming from the bench, played because they did a fantastic job, it was an excellent match.



“So speaking about anything else than the ones who were the antagonists today, I think it’s not the right moment, but just to answer your question, he was not available for selection,” commented Riveiro.

Pirates are away to Stade d’Abidjan in their next Champions League group clash this coming Saturday.