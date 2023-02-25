Safa president Jordaan proud of Banyana after good display at Turkey Cup

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

South African Football Association president Danny Jordaan praised Banyana Banyana for their efforts at the Turkey Women’s Cup, where the team was crowned winners of Group A and brought a trophy back.

The team played two games at the Turkey Cup, beating Uzbekistan 3-0 in their opening match, before going on to play to a 1-1 draw with Slovenia in Group A. Banyana’s performance at the tournament made Jordaan very proud of the senior national women’s team, who won the Caf Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) last year.

“Well, we are very happy. This is the second tournament they went to and this is the second title Banyana Banyana brings home. So we are delighted,” said Jordaan.

With the team heading to the Fifa Women’s World Cup later this year which will be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, Jordaan says it was important for the ladies to get a good preparation matches, especially since they will be playing against European teams in their group.

At the World Cup, Desiree Ellis’ Banyana are in Group G, where they will meet against Argentina, Italy and Sweden. Having played a European side Slovenia at the Turkey Cup, Jordaan believes that has given the squad an idea of what to expect from Sweden and Italy since they are from the same region.

“What we want to do is to give the team an opportunity to play against European opposition. In the World Cup, there are two European teams in our group – Sweden and Italy. I think Slovenia is quite close to the quality of Italy, who gave Banyana Banyana a good test in Turkey. They now havesome idea of what they will face in the World Cup,” he added.

Banyana will be glad to have gotten a run in preparing for the global tournament, especially since the Women’s Cup was in doubt following a massive earthquake in the City of Antakya in Turkey, which claimed many lives.

With the World Cup only starting in July, Banyana will belooking to play more friendly matches with Ellis trying to assemble a competitive squad to represent the nation.