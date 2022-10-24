Saleng eager to keep scoring after scoring brace against Sundowns

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Monnapule Saleng fancies keeping his scoring form for Orlando Pirates intact after netting a brace in the MTN8 semi-final second leg clash against Mamelodi Sundowns at the Peter Mokaba Stadium over the weekend.

ALSO READ: Trophy drought continues at Chiefs as they crash out of MTN8

Saleng’s brilliant performance for the Buccaneers helped the Soweto giants beat Sundowns 3-0 and progress to the MTN8 final, which will be played on November 3 at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

“Firstly I would like to thank God, he is the one who gives us talent and everything. I am happy with today’s (Saturday) performance. Consistency, that’s what I want to keep on doing, always scoring goals and helping the team to win games, I am very happy,” said the Bucs winger, who also scored a brace against Golden Arrows in a DStv Premiership clash prior to the Brazilians clash.

“This is what the supporters want, to always be happy. So, we will work very hard to make sure that we always make them happy. There are moments where we won’t be playing well, but they should understand that it is not by choice, but it is just what happens in a game. Games come differently, but we will always make sure that we make them happy.”



Pirates will be looking for Saleng to continue his scoring form when they meet their arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.



Bucs will meet a wounded Amakhosi who were knocked out of the MTN8 by AmaZulu following a 0-0 draw at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday. Usuthu progressed to the final courtesy of the away goal rule.