Trophy drought continues at Chiefs as they crash out of MTN8

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs supporters were stunned into silence and will have to wait a little longer to see their team win a trophy again after crashing out of the MTN8 yesterday afternoon.

It was AmaZulu who ensured that the drought was prolonged when they knocked the Soweto giants out of the cup competition.

Usuthu won the match on the away goals rule after the second leg of the semifinalat Moses Mabhida Stadium ended goalless.

The first leg had ended in a 1-1 draw with Usuthu scoring an important away goal that proved crucial in the end.

The Durban side have set up a meeting with Orlando Pirates in the final at the same venue early next month.

It was clear to see that Chiefs were the more desperate of the two sides and this led to a few mistakes.

They hurried their movements and this resulted in them failing to get into rhythm. And as the game wore on, they became even more desperate.

Amakhosi had a few chances but nothing clear was created in the first half. It is AmaZulu who could have taken the lead early on.

Both Augustine Kwem and Siphesihle Maduna had some inviting chances but they squandered them.

Amakhosi upped the tempo in the second half, looking to find the goal that would take them to the final and closer to ending their long trophy drought.

Things looked bad for them when Caleb Bimenyimana, who was a surprise starter, had to be pulled off midway through the second half with an injury.

He had not looked comfortable the whole game after passing a late fitness test to be included in the team.

His injury again highlighted just how thin Amakhosi are upfront. His replacement Khama Billiat looked out of sorts while Ashely Du Preez also had to be taken off after proving ineffective.

AmaZulu stood firm at the back and looked dangerous on the counter. This forced Chiefs to try long shots from which nothing really came.

Amakhosi will now look to redeem themselves in the Soweto derby against Pirates at FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

But that is another difficult game for them with Pirates in top form and high on confidence after their 3-0 drubbing of Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 semis on Saturday.