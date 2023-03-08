Hunt demands more from Zakhele Lepasa after rare brace

Ntokozo Gumede

Zakhele Lepasa scored his maiden brace in the top flight last weekend when he helped SuperSport United beat Golden Arrows 2-1 in the DStv Premiership.



While fans were on their feet, cheering Lepasa’s game-changing performance, the player’s coach, Gavin Hunt, raised the bar even higher, expecting nothing but the best from the striker.

But Lepasa isn’t one to shy away from challenges as he shows glimpses of fulfilling his immense potential and prove that he can be the main striker for Orlando Pirates if he returns to The Ghost at the end of the season. Lepasa is currently on loan to SuperSport until the end of the season.

“He does not have the best goal scoring record and there are a lot of things we are going to have to work hard on if we want him to do well for us. We are a different type of team and we need to work hard,” said Hunt.

“He has to do better and he understands that. I told him that I need more for him and the team needs to set up more opportunities for him and the rest of the strikers to score,” he added.



SuperSport have a number of players on loan from other clubs including the Mamelodi Sundowns duo of Ricardo Goss and Grant Margerman.

Hunt jokingly said these clubs use Matsatsantsa A Pitori as a “panel beater” and they snatch their players away from United once they hit fine form.

Hunt does, however, wish he could hold on to most of these players, but that decision sits with the top brass led by seasoned football administrator and Matsatsantsa chief executive officer, Stan Matthews.

“It is never up to me with these types of things. It sits with the board and I will just do my best to get the best out of the player and we will take it from there. Our team is a loan team. We will have to make another loan team next season. It is not easy for me, but I have been doing this for years,” commented Hunt.