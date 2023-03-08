City keen to re-claim Bradley Ralani from Sundowns

Mgosi Squad

Cape Town City are looking to bring back midfield wizard Bradley Ralani, who is in his final months of his Mamelodi Sundowns contract.



Ralani joined Sundowns in a bid to help strengthen the side for the Caf Champions League, but since Rulani Mokwena took over as sole head coach, the 35-year-old’s involvement has been quite minimal.



The club have an option to renew Ralani’s contract for another year, but Mokwena, who seems to lean towards using younger players, is understood to be willing to let go of Ralani.



“When Mokwena and Manqoba Mngqithi were co-head coaches, both would make suggestions on who to bring to help beef up the squad. Ralani was brought in the club through the recommendation of Mngqithi but doesn’t fit into Mokwena’s template,” said a source.