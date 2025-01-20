Seema laments forgettable loss to Chiefs

'The team that won created the better chances from the beginning of the game,' said the Sekhukhune head coach.

Sekhukhune head coach Lehlohonolo Seema was not happy with his side’s performance against Kaizer Chiefs. Picture: Backpagepix

Sekhukhune United head coach Lehlohonolo Seema admitted Kaizer Chiefs were by far the better team, after watching his side lose 1-0 to Amakhosi in a Betway Premiership game at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday.

“It was a game we can quickly forget about,” Seema told SuperSport TV, after his side were beaten by a late goal from Mfundo Vilakazi.

“The team that won created the better chances from the beginning of the game,” he added.

‘These kinds of days happen’

“I can’t fault the guys, they tried, but I don’t think we had a good game. It was a bad day at the office, and I understand it. These kinds of days happen. Some decisions also don’t go your way. We were second to everything from the first half, they looked sharper than us.

“It has been a tough two weeks for the guys.”

The ‘decisions’ Seema talked about must have included the red card for Vuyo Letlapa, just before Vilakazi’s goal. Letlapa’s late, off the ball challenge on Vilakazi saw him sent off by referee Akona Makalima. But the Sekhukhune man could easily have escaped with just a booking on another day.

Still, Seema did not dwell on the decision.

“We told them at half time that they were lucky to go in 0-0. We needed to make sure we were as strong as possible, to at least get a point. But with the red card, with one man down … they are a team that make a lot of box entries.

“We lost the ball close to our box and they punished us. We will talk to the guys, regroup, recover and forget about this game. The better team won.”

Chiefs and Sekhukhune focus moves to Nedbank Cup

Sekhukhune’s next match is an all-Premiership Nedbank Cup last 32 clash at home to Cape Town City next Monday. That at least gives them plenty of time to recover.

“We hoped we would get through (this one) so in the Nedbank Cup we could refresh the team,” said Seema.

“It could have been more than 1-0, but credit to the guys they stayed in the game and fought.”

The win moved Chiefs into fifth place in the table, just two points behind fourth placed Sekhukhune.

Chiefs will now move back to FNB Stadium where they will play Safa League side Free Agents FC in the Nedbank Cup on Sunday, before the Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates at the same venue on February 1.