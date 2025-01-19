Vilakazi fires Chiefs to victory after late red card

The Chiefs youngster comes off the bench to grab a valuable three points.

Mfundo Vilakazi celebrates after scoring the winning goal for Kaizer Chiefs against Sekhukhune United in the Betway Premiership on Sunday. Picture: Backpagepix

Mfundo Vilakazi came off the bench to fire Kaizer Chiefs to a 1-0 victory over Sekhukhune United in the Betway Premiership yesterday.

The goal came with just four minutes of normal time on the clock, and just after Sekhukhune had seen Babina Noko’s Vuyo Letlapa shown a red card for a foul on Vilakazi.

The Chiefs youngster, who came on in the 59th minute, had already been denied by Sekhukhune goalkeeper Badra Ali Sangare in the 80th minute, after a fine jinking run.

But this time Sangare stood no chance, as Vilakazi fired in with unerring accuracy to grab a valuable three points for Nasreddine Nabi’s side.

Sekhukhune’s in-form Congolese striker Andy Boyeli almost snuck through as early as the third minute, but Bruce Bvuma was quickly off his line to clear.

A minute later, Samkelo Zwane’s excellent pass sent Wandile Duba through on goal. Duba lifted an instinctive shot over Sangare, but also narrowly over the bar.

Chiefs were doing most of the attacking and in the 8th minute, a Zwane corner was headed goalward by Rushwin Dortley. But Sangare was on hand to tip over.

Sangare saved from Zwane’s lost shot in the 24th minute, but slowly Sekhukhune began to create some pressure of their own.

On the half hour mark, Katlego Otladisa made a good run down the right, and his low cross was turned goalward by Boyeli, but Bvuma made the save.

Just after that, a good run and shot from Vuyo Letlapa was parried by Bvuma.

George Matlou was impressing in his first start for Chiefs this season. In the 40th minute, his low shot was saved by Sangare. And he then sent Tebogo Potsane clean through with a brilliant pass on the stroke of half time.

Potsane tried to toe poke a shot past Sangare but the Sekhukhune ‘keeper made the save. On reflection, the Chiefs winger would have been better off going around the goalkeeper.

Sekhukhune made a double change at the break, bringing on Linda Mntambo and Tshepo Mokoane.

And the move certainly gave the away side some impetus.

Keletso Makgalwa made a couple of jinking runs down the left and then swung in a corner that Daniel Cardoso headed over the bar.

Mntambo then burst into the box in the 61st minute, and his cross was well cleared by Bradley Cross at the back for Chiefs.

In the 67th minute Chiefs captain Yusuf Maart, who had come on as a replacement for Matlou, rifled a long-range shot inches wide.

The game looked to be heading for a draw. But then Letlapa brought down Vilakazi. And referee Akhona Makalima, seemingly after consulting with her assistant, brandished a red card.

Vilakazi said ‘Obrigado’ and did the rest.