Chiefs coach Youssef praises Vilakazi after Sekhukhune winner

Khalil Ben Youssef was the main man on the touchline for Chiefs in the absence of the suspended Nasreddine Nabi. Picture: Backpagepix

Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Khalil Ben Youssef lauded super-sub Mfundo Vilakazi, after the Amakhosi youngster scored a late winner in a 1-0 Betway Premiership win over Sekhukhune United at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday.

Youssef was the main man on the bench in Durban, with head coach Nasreddine Nabi in the stands after his red card against Golden Arrows in Chiefs’ previous Premiership match.

Inspired Vilakazi change for Chiefs

And Vilakazi’s introduction just before the hour mark proved inspired. ‘Obrigado’ hit the back of the net in the 86th minute, rifling past Badra Ali Sangare from the edge of the box.

“Congratulations to the players, they did everything right,” Youssef told SuperSport TV after the match.

“We played very well. We make a lot of opportunities to score. Even in this game, in the first half we were unlucky.

“We said (at half time) that because in every game, in the second half we concede, we decided to keep it (level) and if we don’t score we don’t lose.

“(But) I discussed it with Vilakazi and said a player like him can get an opportunity to score … I think the substitutes that went in gave us a solution. Vilakazi is the player that gave us the three points.”

Zwane and Matlou also shine

Chiefs also made midfield changes against Sekhukhune, with Samkelo Zwane and George Matlou coming in and putting up impressive displays.

“The young players performed very well,” added Youssef.

“You have to protect them, there is a lot of pressure. We have discussed it with Zwane a lot in training, sometimes he gets angry, sometimes we get angry with him. (But) he got the chance and did well, he was one of the best players in this game.

“Also Matlou, he was out for one year (with a serious injury). We have brought him back step by step.”