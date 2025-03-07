Sekhukhune axe Seema, Tinkler set to take over

Babina Noko conformed Seema's sacking via a statement on Thursday evening.

Sekhukhune United have sacked head coach Lehlohonolo Seema with just 10 games left before the end of the season.



This mark the second occasion they have done so since he was initially let go last season following a disagreement with the club management



The former Orlando Pirates defender was fired by Sekhukhune around the same time last season and was replaced by Peter Hyballa before the start of the 2024/25 campaign only for the German coach to be sacked without ever sitting on the bench.



Since his return in August lats year, Seema has been doing well with Babina Noko, and the team is currently placed fourth in the Betway Premiership standings.



Babina Noko conformed Seema’s sacking via a statement on Thursday evening.



“Sekhukhune United FC announce the departure of head coach Lehlohonolo Seema, with immediate effect,” read the club statement.



Sekhukhune also announced that assistant coaches Kaitano Tembo and Paulos Masehe will take on the responsibility of leading the team going forward.



“The club thanks coach Seema for his dedication and contribution during his time with us,” concluded the club statement.



With Babina Noko doing so well under Seema in he league and in the Nedbank Cup where they are scheduled to meet Mamelodi Sundowns in the quarterfinals this Saturday, his sacking comes as a bit of a surprise.



Ironically, his sacking came just few hours after he attended the Nedbank Cup press conference in Sandton to preview the game against Sundowns.



Reports have emerged suggesting that his dismissal has nothing to do with results, but a broken relationship between him and the club.



Former Ca[e Town City coach Eric Tinkler is said to be the favpurite to replace Seema as the head coach of Sekhukhune.