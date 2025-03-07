Pirates looking to go all the way in the Nedbank Cup

Statistics seem to suggest that Pirates are slight favourites to win this Nedbank Cup encounter against SuperSport.

Jose Riveiro says Orlando Pirates wants to go all the way in the Nedbank Cup, but admits that it’s going to be tough to reach this season’s final.



The Buccaneers, who are the defending champions of the competition having won it last season, will face SuperSport United in a quarterfinal clash at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday.



Statistics seem to suggest that Pirates are slight favourites to win this Nedbank Cup encounter against SuperSport. In 10 previous matches between the sides, Pirates have won five, Matsatsa a Pitori two and the other three have ended in draws.



“It’s very important for us to give our best in every competition that we play in – particularly as a group, we have ambitions, since day one, to play every final,” said Riveiro during a Nedbank Cup media conference in Sandton on Thursday.



“We want to play every last game of the competition with the possibility of being the number one in every competition that we are participating in.

“We are realistic, we know the difficulty of being there (playing in the final) but so far, I think in those kinds of scenarios we did a good job as a team,” he added.

Pirates warned ahead of SuperSport clash

Riveiro warned that it was too early to talk about the final when they are still to play a tricky encounter against SuperSport.

“Obviously on Saturday at three o’clock we are going into the field with the intention to be better than SuperSport and to show that we deserve to be in the semifinal. But we are still in the quarter final to start talking about the final, the trophy or renovate the championship one more time. It’s still too early.

“So, we know how difficult it is going to be on Saturday and we’re going to try to beat the level that this kind of game requires,” commented Riveiro.



Pirates will be without Nkosinathi Sibisi when they face SuperSport. The defender, who scored the winner in Bucs’ last game against Chippa United, is suspended for this game after picking up his fourth yellow card of the seaon in the game against the Chilli Boys.



SuperSport head coach Gavin Hunt will also watch the game from the stands as he is suspended for this encounter.