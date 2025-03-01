Betway PSL

Sekhukhune confirm Webber move to USA

Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

1 minute read

1 Mar 2025

03:45 pm

'"We extend our best wishes to him in his future endeavours,' said Sekhukhune in a club statement.

Jamie Webber - Sekhukhune United

Jamie Webber has moved to Tulsa FC in the USA. Picture: Sekhukhune United

Sekhukhune United on Saturday confirmed that midfielder Jamie Webber has moved to Tulsa FC in the USA.

Tulsa FC play in the USL Championship, which is one level below Major League Soccer.

Sekhukhune say goodbye to Webber

“Sekhukhune United FC are delighted to announce that Jamie Webbe rhas joined FC Tulsa in the USA, effective immediately,” read a club statement.

“The Babina Noko family welcomed the 27 year-old midfielder at the start of the 2023/24 season from SuperSport United.

“During his time at the club, Webber made a significant impact, scoring five goals and providing four assists in over 30 games in all competitions.

“The creative midfielder now moves to the USL Championship and we extend our best wishes to him in his future endeavours.”

