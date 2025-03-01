Three Chiefs players who could be key against Sundowns

Chiefs will surely have to be at their absolute best to have a chance against Masandawana.

It is a long shot for Kaizer Chiefs to take even a point off Mamelodi Sundowns, when the two teams meet on Saturday in the Betway Premiership at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

If Nasreddine Nabi’s side are to succeed, they will need a near-perfect performance, while Sundowns will probably have to be off their game. Here, Phakaaathi takes a look at three Chiefs players who will need to shine, if Chiefs are to pull off a shock win.

Bruce Bvuma

Bruce Bvuma has had to work his way past Fiacre Ntwari and Brandon Peterson this season to win his place back as Chiefs’ first choice goalkeeper.

Barring another change of mind from Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi, Bvuma is set to face Sundowns for the first time this season at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Ntwari was between the poles for both the 2-1 Premiership loss and 4-0 Carling Knockout quarterfinal defeat. Now it is Bvuma who will be tasked as the last line of defence to keep out Sundowns’ formidable attack.

There is little doubt that free-scoring Masandawana will create chances, so Bvuma is likely to have to have an exceptional game if Chiefs are to stay in the hunt on Saturday.

Thabo Cele

Thabo Cele has added some panache to Chiefs’ midfield since coming in as a January signing. This is his first experience of playing club football in South Africa after leaving at an early age to go to Portugal.

Cele will have to hope that all he learned in Europe stands him in good stead against what is surely the best midfield in the country, packed with Bafana Bafana internationals.

If the 28 year-old, along with Chiefs captain Yusuf Maart, is able to exert some kind of control of the game, Chiefs might just have a chance.

Glody Lilepo

Lilepo has immediately added a goalscoring threat to Chiefs’ attack since joining in January. He already has three goals in three league games for Amakhosi (even if one was awarded to him despite surely being an own goal from AmaZulu goalkeeper Richard Ofori).

A danger with his tricky runs down the wing, and arriving in the penalty area, Lilepo could just give Chiefs an attacking finesse they lacked in their other two games against Sundowns this season.

The DR Congo forward is also likely to play on the right wing and face a Sundowns side without the suspended Aubrey Modiba at left back. Asekho Tiwani is a decent replacement for Sundowns but he does not have Modiba’s quality and could give Chiefs and Lilepo an opening.