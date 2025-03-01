Sundowns egde Chiefs in hard-fought encounter

Lucas Ribeiro's stunner proves the difference.

Mamelodi Sundowns forward Lucas Ribeiro celebrates after scoring against Kaizer Chiefs in the Betway Premiership on Saturday. Picture: Backpagepix

Mamelodi Sundowns edged old rivals Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 in a Betway Premiership match on Saturday afternoon.

Lucas Ribeiro scored the only goal of the match in the entertaining clash that was played in front of a packed Lucas Moripe Stadium.

The Brazilians moved to 54 points after 20 games, 18 points ahead of second-placed Orlando Pirates who are in action against Marumo Gallants later on Saturday.

Chiefs start brightly

Chiefs looked the fresher of the two teams in the opening exchanges. Mduduzi Shabalala shot over the bar from close range from a good cross by Reeve Frosler in the 17th minute.

It was the first real chance of the match in a first half that was very stop-start. Chiefs lost Tashreeq Morris after 21 minutes with what looked like a groin injury and Ashley Du Preez replaced him.

As Morris was down on the ground waiting for medical assistance, Miguel Cardoso called his charges to the touchline to bark instructions following spells of good play by Chiefs.

Pule Mmodi then broke through on the left before cutting inside box to try his luck, but his effort went over the bar with Sundowns goalkeeper Jody February at full stretch.

The visitors were made to pay for their lack of cutting edge in the final third when Ribeiro broke the deadlock four minutes before the break.

It was the attacking midfielder’s 12th league of the season, and it was another spectacular effort to add to his collection. The Brazilian set himself up for half-volley with his first touch before unleashing a powerful shot into the roof of the net from an Iqraam Rayners pass.

Before the game, the Naturena-based side had last played on February 18. In the same period, Sundowns have played three match, but Chiefs failed to capitalise on the reigning champions’ shortcomings.

The game opened up in the second half, with Chiefs searching for an equaliser. It left them vulnerable to counter attacks.

Second half chances for Sundowns and Chiefs

Ribeiro went down under a pull from Chiefs defender Dove Edmilson, however, Olani Kwinda waved play on shortly after the restart. Mmodi also went down inside the Sundowns box from a challenge by Malibongwe Khoza, but nothing came from it.

The Rayners sent his effort over the bar in the 72nd minute after a lovely through ball by Ribeiro. Du Preez wasted a few decent chances that could’ve brought his side back into the game. Although Chiefs left Tshwane empty-handed, they put up a gallant performance against the the runway log leaders.