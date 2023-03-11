Sekhukhune stroll into Nedbank Cup quarterfinals

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Sekhukhune United became the latest team to book their place in the quarterfinal of the Nedbank Cup following a 2-0 victory over Motsepe Foundation Championship side Cape Town Spurs at the new Peter Mokaba Stadium on Friday night.

First half goals by Sepana Letsoalo and Rodrick Kabwe from a penalty kick by Rodrick made it difficult for Spurs to fight their way back in the game,.

It was a good start for both teams, with the pace of the tie really high in search of the opening goal. Chibueke Ohizu and Vusimuzi Mncube came close to putting Babina Noko in front inside the opening 20 minutes of play.

Spurs also had their moments in the match, with the Cape side relying on Boitumelo Radiopane and new signing Luvuyo Phewa to unlock the Sekhukhune defence, but the Limpopo side’s rearguard was solid.

The DStv Premiership side finally broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute through Letsoalo, after beautiful play by Mncube.

The home side took control of the game, with the visitors starting to struggle with the pace of the game and Kabwe almost made it 2-0 in the 27th minute, but Lincoln Vyver managed to make a great save.

On the spot

With four minutes to go to half-time, Sekhukhune would go on to extend their lead to 2-0 from a penalty taken by Kabwe after Morne Nel’s foul inside the box,.

The second half saw both teams making a number of changes, especially Spurs, who were aiming to get back into the game – they brought on striker Ashley Cupido, who has scored 14 goals so far in the Championship this season.

With the Mother City club’s substitutes looking to make an impact, Sekhukhune remained solid at the back, as Spurs struggled to get a goal, leaving Babina Noko to progress to the next stage of the competition.