VFA looking to surprise Pirates in Nedbank Cup

Venda Football Academy (VFA) players are motivated head of their clash with Orlando Pirates in the quarter-finals of the Nedbank Cup at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.



This was revealed by defender Nicholas Motloung.

Motloung says there is a lot of positivity around the team to do well against the Sea Robbers, and they believe that they can cause an upset.

“This competition is full of surprises, we have seen it happen a lot of times over the years. Remember what Maluti did to Pirates? There is also TS Galaxy who won the tournament after beating Chiefs in the final. So, anything is possible here and we want to be counted among the history makers of the Nedbank Cup,” said the experienced Motloung, who also played for Polokwane City when they were still in the top flight.

“The guys are in high spirits ahead of this match. It has been like that since the draw and we have been working a lot to make sure that we will be ready for the match. We know we are coming up against a good team which has done really well as of late, but this is a tournament and what matters most is what you do on the day.”

VFA, however, have been inconsistent in the Motsepe Foundation Championship and the team is in 14th place on the league standings.

In their last three games, they played two draws against Casric Stars and University of Pretoria, while losing to All Stars FC. They last won a match on the first of this month when they beat MM Platinum 3-0.

Motloung concedes that their league performance can be better with the remaining games, but adds that at the moment, they have to focus on the game at hand, which is against the Sea Robbers.

“You can say that we have not had the best of seasons, but there are many games left and we can fix our problems. Right now the focus is on Pirates and on doing well in the Nedbank Cup.”