Sekhukhune’s Seema admits ‘difficult’ experience against minnows

“The good thing is we never took them for granted when we were preparing," said the Babina Noko coach.

Sekhukhune United coach Lehlohonolo Seema has admitted that Highlands Park gave his side a tough time on Wednesday.



This comes after Babina Noko edged Highlands 5-4 on penalties to reach the last-16 round of the Nedbank Cup at Dobsonville Stadium on Wednesday. The game had to be decided on penalties after it ended in a 1-1 draw after extra-time.

ALSO READ: Katsande compares Billiat’s Zimbabwe move to that of Ronaldo

Seema admitted after the game that the ABC Motsepe League side gave them a good run for their money.



“This game had everything you would expect in a cup match. I think credit must go to Highlands Park and coach Allan Freese and the technical team. During the week, I said they are one team that has a full flesh technical team, and the adjustments they do during the game – tactically they are sound and you can see that they are being coached,” said Seema.

“We expected this, it’s a cup of dreams. Every year there is a lot of surprises, whether the other team progress or there will be a team that goes through via penalties. Last minute goal, it was a difficult game, you can see that these guys came here prepared and to fight. We had a lot of problems like we anticipated.”

ALSO READ: Komphela opens up about struggles he faced at Swallows

“The good thing is we never took them for granted when we were preparing. We prepared like we were preparing for a cup final. That was good for us, we worked on penalties, long balls, one on ones and you could see that we could not play in the middle because they locked us down,” concluded Seema.



Meanwhile, the Nedbank Cup last-32 action continues on Thursday with AmaZulu taking Royal AM in a KwaZulu-Natal derby at the Harry Gwala Stadium.