22 Feb 2024

Katsande compares Billiat’s Zimbabwe move to that of Ronaldo

“He is like Ronaldo moving from Europe to Asia," says Katsande.

Khama Billiat during his days with Kaizer Chiefs (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Former Kaizer Chiefs captain Willard Katsande has welcomed Khama Billiat’s move back to the Zimbabwean Premier League.

This comes after news emerged in Zimbabwe that Billiat has joined Yadah Stars FC in a deal that is reportedly worth $50 000 (just over R940 000) in signing on fees and a monthly salary of about US$5 000 (just over R94 000).

Katsande compared Billiat’s move back to Zimbabwe with that of Cristiano Ronaldo moving to Saudi Arabia.

“He is like Ronaldo moving from Europe to Asia. So he is going to boost every team in the League,” Katsande is quoted as saying by FAR Post.

“I am sure every player in the PSL [in Zimbabwe] can’t wait to start the season and there is a reason why they need to play well. There is a reason why they have to play against Yadah.

“The team he is going to, I know the owner is a very good friend of mine and I know him personally. So in terms of professionalism, he is in a good space where he just needs to focus on football,” he added.

Billiat’s move to Yadah marks his return to the Zimbabwean Premier League, having first arrived in South Africa back in 2010 to join Ajax Cape Town (now known as Cape Town Spurs) from CAPS United.

After spending three years with the Urban Warriors, the 33-year-old forward joined Mamelodi Sundowns in a mega million deal in 2013.

Billiat then joined Sundowns as a free agent in 2018 after deciding against renewing his contract with the Brazilians.

He left Chiefs under similar circumstances at the end of last season after he once again refused to sign a new contract with amakhosi and has been clubless ever since.

He tried his luck with SuperSport United, but failed to land a deal with Matsatsantsa a Pitori.

