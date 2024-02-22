Maboe credits father and former Pirates striker for return to form

"I speak to my dad a lot especially after games," says Maboe.

Rejuvenated Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Lebohang Maboe has credited the support of his father Sidwell after overcoming a troublesome knee injury that put him on the sidelines for the better part of last season.



Maboe senior is a former PSL striker who played for Orlando Pirates, Bloemfontein Celtic, AmaZulu, Free State Stars and SuperSport United in his heyday.

The 29-year-old has put the injury behind him after undergoing surgery. He put in a solid shift with a goal and two assists in the emphatic 6-1 win over La Masia in the Nedbank Cup on Tuesday.

“I speak to my dad a lot especially after games. Even when I don’t play sometimes he tells me to keep going and everything is going to be okay,” he said.

“I’m a lot more privileged that my father played football so he gives me advice that I also take. He supports me and understands the game as well.”

Maboe, who has made 14 appearances across all competitions this season, has also given credit to the Brazilians management for the support they gave him during the recovery process.

“I have to thank the club for supporting me and being with me throughout my toughest moment,” he said while reflecting on time in the treatment room.

“I have been out, I think for a year but the club didn’t throw me away they kept me because they believe in me and the player that I am.

“It doesn’t happen accidentally that I have been here for so many years but it tells you the type of person that I am, the way I carry myself and the clubs still believing in me that I can still help them to win things.”



Masandawana jetted out of the country for a tricky away assignment against Mauritanian top-flight club FC Nouadhibou in the penultimate game of the Caf Champions League group stage.

A win for Sundowns will all but secure qualification to the knockout phase of the competition they last won in 2016.