Notoane names final SA Under-23 for Afcon qualifiers

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

South Africa Under-23 coach David Notoane is confident that the squad that he has selected to face Togo in the Caf Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers will do the job for him despite the challenges he faced in selecting it.

Notoane is facing a number of challenges with the team, with one being that the two-legged matches against Togo will be played outside the Fifa calendar, which means that some players may not be available due to club commitments.



Notoane, however, remains hopeful that all the players he selected will be available to represent the country.

“Selecting this squad has been very challenging because we had a bye when Togo faced Mauritania, and we did not have any official practice matches during the previous Fifa window. Now with other teams having played already, they have a sense of where their squads are,” Notoane was quoted on the South African Football Association website.

“We had to put together a team that will be able to give us an advantage in the first leg, secure a victory first, try not to concede and come away with a clean sheet in Togo, which will be very difficult in a hostile environment and with altitude also a very important factor to consider.

“So with (PSL) teams rendering certain players unavailable due to their hectic programmes, and also looking at the fact that some players will be required to honour their club commitments up until Wednesday, we had to find a very good balance in making sure we have a squad that is strong enough to compete, and fresh enough to be able to deal with the conditions in West Africa, in Togo”



The South African Under-23 team will face Togo away next week Friday and then host the Togolese a week later.

Full Under-23 squad:

Goalkeepers: Lincoln Vyver, Bontle Molefe, Olwethu Mzimela

Defenders: Wayne Dortley, Kamogelo Mahlangu, Zuko Mdunyelwa, Siyanda Msani, Khaya Mfecane, Keagan Allen, Kerwin Peters, Thabiso Sesane

Midfielders: Jayden Adams, Ethan Brooks, Oswin Andries, Sifiso Mbidana, Oswin Appolis

Forwards: Ashley Cupido, Antonio van Wyk, Azola Matrose, Chumani Butsaka, Dan Ndlovu, Cassius Mailula, Mduduzi Shabalala, Aphelele Teto