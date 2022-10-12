Sundowns’ Kekana happy to be back on the field

Khaya Ndubane

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Grant Kenana is happy to return to the playing field after weeks on the sidelines due to an injury sustained during pre-season.



Kekana marked his return to Sundowns by opening the scoring during the Brazilians’ 7-0 win over La Passe in their opening CAF Champions League clash at Loftus Versveld last Sunday.



“Being back on the field after injury has been a great relief because the injury was frustrating. Overall, I’m happy to be contributing to the team’s success,” Kekana told his club’s website.

Kekana added that he had to work hard to get back into the team.



“I have come a long way with my injury. The process and journey to recovery has been a strenuous one. I had to put in extra work and physiotherapy sessions to get back to full fitness,” said the former SuperSport United defender.

“I was doing a lot of extra work on the sides so I could speed up the recovery process. I’m feeling confident again. I’m grateful to the medical team, my family and everyone in the team for ensuring that I get back on the pitch.”

“I just wanted to see myself playing again, that’s my happy place. The feeling of just being on the pitch is amazing. It’s unfortunate that I got injured on the last game of pre-season but that’s behind me”, concluded Kekana.



Kekana will be hoping to get a nod again from the Sundowns technical team when the Brazilians meet La Passe in the second leg in Seychelles on Friday.