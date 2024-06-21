September explains Chippa United clear-out

Chippa United co-coach Thabo September has explained the rationale behind the club releasing as many as 16 players in preparation for next season. The Chilli Boys raised eyebrows when they made the announcement on Thursday with the club set to begin pre-season next week ahead of the upcoming 2024/25 campaign.

September, who shares the coaching responsibility with Kwanele Kopo says the major clear-out is part of their efforts to make the team more competitive after finishing on 12th position on the log last term.



“It’s the direction the club wants to take in terms of trying to get fresh new players into the squad. Every team will make changes to be better. We want to see if we can’t make the team better than they were last season,” September told Phakaaathi.



“We introduced five DDC players last season so we are planning on recruiting but firstly, we have to look inside as to who can make an impact from the players that we have. We have a lot of young players that are coming through our system so we have to make space for them so that they can grow.



“We will obviously have to go into the market to try and improve the squad. That’s the plan but in terms of the numbers it definitely won’t be 16 players coming. We don’t need much and it’s just to add on what we have in the team and our age will drop in terms of average next season. We want to make the team younger and see where it take us.”

Mbenyane farewell

Amongst the players who have parted ways with Chippa is long-serving captain and midfielder Andile Mbenyane who has been with the Gqeberha-based club for more than a decade.

“Andile finishes his career at the only club he knows in the PSL. It was a good ending for him and he was on the field when we played Sekhukhune United just to give him a send-off. We will miss him and he’s a legend of the club. He told us a month before we finished the season that it was his last campaign and it was great to work with such a great professional,” September concluded.