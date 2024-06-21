Stellies foursome make Bafana Cosafa Cup squad

Stellenbosch FC, Cape Town Spurs and Chippa United were all well represented as Helman Mkhalele on Friday named a final 23-man Bafana squad for this year’s Cosafa Cup, which will be played at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha from June 26-July 7.

Bafana were only able to select players that clubs were willing to release, with this tournament not falling on an official Fifa date and Stellies, Spurs and the Chilli Boyz certainly came to the Cosafa party, letting four players each join up with Bafana.

On the back of an excellent season, in which they came within a hair’s breadth of qualifying for the Caf Champions League, won the Carling Black Label Knockout, and reached the Nedbank Cup semifinals, Stellenbosch centre back Athenkosi Mcaba, right back Thabo Moloisane, winger Antonio Van Wyk, and attacker Devin Titus are all in the Bafana squad, with Mhakele’s side set to take on Mozambique in their opening match on Wednesday.

Regular Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has handed over the reins to his assistant coach Mkhalele for this regional tournament.

Chippa United’s awesome foursome are left back Malebogo Modise, right back Sergio Kammies, defensive midfielder Brooklyn Poggenpoel and forward Sinoxolo Kwayiba, who as recently as April was named DStv Premiership Player of the Month, after scoring four goals in four matches.

Cape Town Spurs may have been relegated from the DStv Premiership, but they also have a quartet in the Bafana squad – centre back Rushwin Dortley, defensive midfielder Liam Bern, winger Asenele Velabayi and forward Ashley Cupido.

Bafana squad for Cosafa Cup

Goalkeepers

Mondli Mpoto (Royal AM), Olwethu Mzimela (AmaZulu), Samukelo Xulu (SuperSport United)

Defenders

Thabang Matuludi (Polokwane City), Keanu Cupido (Cape Town City) Thabo Moloisane (Stellenbosch FC), Rushwin Dortley (Cape Town Spurs), Athenkosi Mcaba (Stellenbosch FC), Malebogo Modise (Chippa United), Sergio Kammies (Chippa United).

Midfielders

Brooklyn Poggenpoel (Chippa United), Antonio Van Wyk (Stellenbosch), Jaedin Rhodes (Cape Town City), Ethan Brooks (AmaZulu), Liam Bern (Cape Town Spurs).

Forwards

Devin Titus (Stellenbosch), Mfundo Thikazi (Royal AM), Asenele Velebayi (Cape Town Spurs), Tshepang Moremi (AmaZulu), Ashley Cupido (Cape Town Spurs), Thabang Sibanyoni (TUKS) , Sinoxolo Kwayiba (Chippa United), Yanela Mbuthuma (Richards Bay).