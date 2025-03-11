Shalulile on target as Sundowns beat AmaZulu to extend lead

It was not a vintage performance by the defending champions in a game where Peter Shalulile and Arthur Sales were on the score sheet.

Peter Shalulile of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates goal during the Betway Premiership match against AmaZulu FC at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Tuesday. Photo Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns took another step towards a record-extending eighth successive league title following a 2-0 win over AmaZulu in a Betway Premiership encounter at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Tshwane giants moved to 58 points after 22 games, while the Buccaneers, who were held to a goalless draw by 10-man Stellenbosch FC, are on 40 points.

The slippery surface in Atteridgeville due to afternoon showers made it difficult for Sundowns to find their rhythm in order to settle into their passing game. The best chance of the opening half fell to Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams who unleashed a venomous strike from outside the box, but Veli Mothwa parried the ball away for a corner kick in the 16th minute.

Usuthu coach, Arthur Zwane, would have been encouraged with his side’s defensive organisation. They maintained their shape and restricted the reigning champions to a few openings in the first half.

It was goalless at the break after a lukewarm display by both teams but that all changed six minutes after the restart when Shalulile opened the scoring.



The Namibian striker cleverly beat the offside trap following a wonderful through ball by Khuliso Mudau. He dribbled past the onrushing Mothwa before putting the ball in the back of the net to give Sundowns the lead.

Rowan Human nearly brought his side back into the game with a snapshot inside the box but his effort went wide off the mark in the 81st minute. They were made to pay for the missed opportunity as Sales sealed the win with three minutes left of regulation time.

The lanky striker did well to shake off AmaZulu defender Taariq Fielies inside the box before smashing the ball home past a helpless Mothwa.



Sundowns completed a league double over the KwaZulu-Natal side ahead of Saturday’s epic match against Pirates at FNB Stadium.