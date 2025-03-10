Riveiro facing selection conundrum ahead of Stellenbosch clash

Riveiro has emphasised the importance of giving their best in every competition.

Does he or doesn’t he rest them? That would have been the big question Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro was ruminating over the weekend, as he grappled with a selection conundrum for Tuesday’s Betway Premiership clash against Stellenbosch FC.

On Thursday last week prior to the weekend’s Nedbank Cup quarterfinal clashes the Premier Soccer League released a list of the latest cards and suspensions.



The League confirmed that Nkosinathi Sibisi was suspended for Pirates’ match against SuperSport United after picking up his fourth yellow card of the season.



The list also showed Relebohile Mofokeng, Thalente Mbatha, Patrick Maswanganyi and the injured Thabiso Sesane were on three yellow cards. The good news is that Mofokeng, Mbatha and Maswangayi did not pick up a yellow card in the game against SuperSport and are all available for tonight’s game against Stellies. Sibisi, who missed the game against SuperSport is also back after serving his suspension.

Pirates will meet log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns after the Stellies clash, and Riveiro is facing a selection headache not knowing whether to risk his star players or to rest them for Sunday’s top-of-the-table clash at the FNB Stadium.

But with so much at stake and Riveiro not believing much in the rotation system, the Spaniard looks set to field his strong team against Stellies to try and close the 16-point gap between the Buccaneers and the Brazilians.

Speaking after his side’s victory over SuperSport this past weekend, Riveiro again emphasised the importance of giving their best in every competition they are playing in.

“It’s very important for us to give our best in every competition where we participate and particularly as a group, we have an ambition since day one to play every final, to play every last game of the competition with the possibility to be number one in every competition where we participate,” said Riveiro.



Having already won the MTN8 this season and still in the running for the Betway Premiership and Nedbank Cup and the CAF Champions League crowns, the Buccaneers still have the possibility of achieving a quadruple this season.

But at this stage of the season, Sundowns are favourites to win the league title because even if Pirates win the four games in hand they have over the Brazilians, they will still be four points behind.