Nabi wants to see more fighting spirit from Chiefs against City

"I want the same spirit we showed in the last game, and that is very important in the next game against Cape Town City," Nabi said.

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi is looking for the same fighting spirit and hunger his team showed in the Nedbank Cup quarter-final win over Stellenbosch FC.

Two late goals, albeit in a controversial manner, sealed a 3-1 victory for Amakhosi in the cup game that was played at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium last Saturday.

The Soweto giants are back on their home turf where they will lock horns with Cape Town City in a Betway Premiership clash at FNB Stadium on Wednesday night.



In the reverse fixture, the Citizens got the better of Chiefs with a slender 1-0 win in Cape Town, and Nabi wants to rewrite the script.

“Firstly, they’re a very good team, forget their standard now. Secondly, Mr (Muhsin) Ertugral beat me in Cape Town, but Kaizer Chiefs need the points, and we need to play every game with a spirit of the final from now until the end of the season.”

Miguel warns Chiefs ahead of City clash

Meanwhile, Chiefs defender Inacio Miguel cautioned against looking too far ahead with eighth-placed Chiefs looking to climb up the table. As the battle for a top four finish and qualification into CAF Inter-club competitions intensifies, the Angolan international side-stepped questions from the media on their targets for the rest of the season.

“I see Cape Town City, and I see three points to achieve in this game, and then we will go to Richards Bay. Game by game, we don’t think too much about the future because the future will be decided by the present. It’s not an option to think too far ahead and maybe forget the present,” Miguel added.

“The most important thing to know is that if we don’t win the game against City, then we’re far away from that goal. For us, the message is clear, and we have to think about Cape Town City, and then the next game, and that will decide where we’ll be at the end of the season.”