Pirates confirm Saleng loan move

Monnapule Saleng (left) has moved from Orlando Pirates on laon to Orbit College of the 2025/26 season. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu /BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates confirmed on Wednesday that Monnapule Saleng will join newly-promoted Orbit College on loan for the 2025/26 season.

Saleng has long-been linked with a move away from Pirates, which escalated as he fell out of favour in the 2024/25 Premier Soccer League campaign.

Pirates’ Saleng surprise

The move to Limpopo side Orbit, however, still represents a surprise as it was expected Saleng would move to a more established Betway Premiership team.

“Orlandopiratesfc.com can … confirm that an agreement has been reached with Orbit College FC for the loan of Monnapule Saleng,” read a statement on the Pirates website.

“The 27 year-old will spend the 2025/26 season with the newly crowned outfit.”

Orbit finished second in the Motsepe Foundation Championship last season, and had to go through the play-offs to seal their promotion. A 1-0 win over Cape Town City on June 25 confirmed their place among South Africa’s elite.

‘Significant issues’

Saleng has not played for Pirates since December 7. His representatives released a statement in February where they cited “significant issues at the core of the employer-employee relationship.”

Pirates, meanwhile, also confirmed the departure on Wednesday of midfielder Phillip Ndlondlo.

Ndlondlo is now a free agent after being released by the Buccaneers.

“The club extends its sincere gratitude to Phillip for his professionalism and commitment during his spell at Orlando Pirates and wishes him every success in the next chapter of his career,” said Pirates.

According to transfermarkt.com, Ndlondlo made 65 appearances for Pirates in all competitions over three seasons, with three goals and three assists to his name in that time.