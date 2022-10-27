Sibisi warns Pirates not to take struggling Chiefs lightly

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Orlando Pirates’ last few results have given them the favourites tag going into the Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.



Bucs are on a two-game winning streak having recorded a 2-0 victory against Golden Arrows in a DStv Premiership tie, before their convincing 3-0 against Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 last weekend.

Chiefs, meanwhile, are winless in their last two games after drawing 2-2 draw against TS Galaxy in the league, before their goalless draw against AmaZulu FC, which ended Amakhosi’s run in the Wafa Wafa tournament.

Bucs defender Nkosinathi Sibisi knows very well that form counts for nothing when it comes to derbies having been involved in many of them, particularly the KwaZulu-Natal derbies during his six-year stay at Arrows.

“I think in any derby form counts for nothing, Kaizer Chiefs is a big team. We can’t write them off simply because they have been struggling with form, because if they get a result against us we will be talking about something different. We have to take the game seriously,” said the Bucs defender.

“By the way, I have seen the guys at training, the attitude is positive and hopefully we will get a positive result.”

Having joined Pirates at the start of the season, Sibisi will experience his first Soweto derby on Saturday.

The 27-year-old has promised to do his best to make the Bucs fans happy if he get to start the game.

“That’s if I will be playing, I can’t get ahead of myself. But if I’m chosen to play I promise the Bucs faithfuls to give my utmost best.”