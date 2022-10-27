Mpengesi says Mammila is Chippa United’s Pep Guardiola

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Chippa United chairman Siviwe Mpengesi says coach Morgan Mammila is their very own Pep Guardiola – but that is at least until he changes his mind.

Mpengesi says Mammila has been given a free reign in the team and will not just be a coach but a manager, the same way Guardiola is at Manchester City.

“Morgan is not just your typical manager or your normal coach,” says Mpengesi as quoted in Sunday World this week. This was obviously before Tuesday’s defeat.

Chippa suffered their first loss since Mammila took over from Daine KLate when Cape Town City came from behind to beat them 2-1.

“He is a boss that reports to the boss. We have to move with the times and we cannot be left behind in the modern changes of football.

“Morgan is the manager, just like in the English Premiership where the manager has the budget to buy players and also to coach the team.

“Like Pep Guardiola… It is the best model if there is good communication and a (good) relationship.

“Pep reports to the owners and Morgan understands that kind of system. He played both roles (coach and manager) in his previous clubs.”



“People laughed at me when I brought Mammila to coach the side. They said that I was disrespecting the league by bringing a coach who does not have qualifications to coach in the PSL.

“Things will remain as they are now until I decide otherwise,” says Mpengesi who is known for his lack of patience with coaches.

The relationship that he has with Mammila may perhaps see him be more patient and allow him more time with the team.

“Morgan and I are good friends and we have come a long way. I pushed him into coaching and now he is realising that I was right,” adds Mpengesi.