Free agent Mokoena holding out for Israel move

Mgosi Squad

Luckyboy Mokoena has been flying under the radar in local football since leaving Sekhukhune United at the end of last season.

ALSO READ: Mngqithi okay with demotion at Sundowns – agent

The 28-year-old from Koppies in the Free State is now looking to resuscitate his career and is hoping for a move to Israel, Phakaaathi has heard.

Mokoena was at some point rumoured to be on Kaizer Chiefs’ shopping list but nothing came off that.

Instead after Highlands Park, where he made a name for himself, folded, he then moved to Sekhukhune United for two seasons.

But he left when his contract ended last season and a source says the club wanted to keep him but he wanted a new bigger challenge.

“He felt it was time for him to try and get a dream move overseas. That has always been the dream for him,” says the source.

“Luckyboy is one of the players who are disciplined and know what they want to achieve from football and is always working towards that.

“He is currently a free agent and we are trying to get something for Luckyboy. We cannot rest until he gets his dream move.

“There are some teams who are promising us but we are still waiting for invitations from an Israel team who said they want to have a closer look at him,” adds the source.

The source also revealed that there are local offers for Mokoena but he will look at them in January if his overseas move does not happen.

Among the local clubs said to be interested in the right back are Marumo Gallants and Maritzburg United.