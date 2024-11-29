Sirino set for Chiefs return against Royal AM

'We will probably see him in the next games,' said Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi.

Gaston Sirino may return to the Kaizer Chiefs starting line-up on Saturday against Royal AM. Picture: Backpagepix

Gaston Sirino could return for Kaizer Chiefs in their Betway Premiership clash with Royal AM today at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

The Uruguayan was an unused substitute in Chiefs’ 2-1 win over Richards Bay at the same venue on Wednesday. Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi explained afterwards that the 32 year-old, who has two goals and four assists for Amakhosi this season, was injured.

Chiefs’ Nabi – Sirino was injured

“He is coming from an injury. Even in the tournament that we played in PE (a friendly tournament during the international break), he was injured,” Nabi told reporters after Wednesday’s win.

The Chiefs head coach added that Sirino would have come off the bench against Richards Bay. But plans changed when Reeve Frosler was sent off early in the second half.

“We were planning to give him (Sirino) some minutes during the game. But given the circumstances with the red card, we couldn’t risk it. We will probably see him in the next games,” added Nabi.

Frosler will be suspended for the Royal AM game, as will Angolan central defender Inacio Miguel. Miguel was sent off in the Carling Knockout quarterfinal loss to Mamelodi Sundowns. Miguel was also suspended for the win over Richards Bay.

Chiefs’ victory in that match owed much to the performance of central midfielder and captain Yusuf Maart. Maart set up goals for both Wandile Duba and Ashley Du Preez with fine passes.

“He had a great game and the last few weeks he’s trained well and it showed in his performance,” added Nabi.

Goalkeeper Brandon Peterson, midfielder Sibongseni Mthethwa and striker Ashley Du Preez all impressed after getting their first starts of the season against Richards Bay. It will be interesting to see if Nabi sticks with the trio today.

Chiefs are favourites

Either way, Chiefs will be favourites to get another win against a struggling Royal AM.

Royal have had a poor start to the season. They have won just once in all competitions, a 2-0 home victory over Sekhukhune in the Betway Premiership on October 26.

John Maduka’s side will be without forward Motebang Sera, who was sent off in Tuesday’s 3-2 home loss to Golden Arrows.

Fans will hope for more excitement than in both of last season’s Betway Premiership games between these two sides. Both ended in goalless draws.