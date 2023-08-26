Sirino waiting on ‘knight’ to whisk him away from Sundowns

'We don't keep players at Mamelodi Sundowns that don't want to be here,' said Mokwena.

It’s now confirmed that Gaston Sirino isn’t exactly thrilled with his current situation at Mamelodi Sundowns and wants out.

Sirino is basically waiting for a rescue team to swoop in and take him away from the Chloorkop scene.

Sundowns coach, Rulani Mokwena, confirmed all of this on Friday night, setting the record straight on the rumours about the 32-year-old Sirino.

Mokwena spilled the beans, mentioning that Sirino, who’s been a part of the club for over five years, has straight up told them that he’s not feeling the love at Chloorkop anymore.

Game time has been a bit scarce for him lately, especially with Mokwena in charge. It looks like his heart’s set on a different team, but due to a binding contract, he’s still got his allegiance with the Pretoria giants.

Remember, Gaston Sirino signed a new five-year contract extension almost three years back. That deal’s good till June 2025, so any team that wants him will have to dig deep into their pockets.

Sundowns coach clears air on Sirino

Mokwena spilled the beans during a chat with Power FM on Friday night, mentioning that if Sirino wants out, they’re not going to stand in his way.

Mokwena said, “That’s what he’s told the club (that he wants to go). He said I must wait for an offer…

“That there’s an offer that’s coming. This was three weeks ago and we are waiting, because he’s asked us to wait for an offer.”

He emphasised that they’re not into keeping players at Mamelodi Sundowns who don’t want to be there.

It’s all about the honour of representing the club, and everyone there is all in for that.

“We don’t keep players at Mamelodi Sundowns that don’t want to be here. We understand how privileged we are to represent this football club, myself included.

“Every single person is at Mamelodi Sundowns because they are prepared to be selfless.”

Sundowns refused to let Sirino go

Now, remember that time when there was a fuss about Gaston Sirino possibly going to Al Ahly in Egypt under Pitso Mosimane?

Sundowns apparently put their foot down then. But there’s still a chance that Mosimane might be eyeing him again, this time for Al Wahda in the United Arab Emirates.

And this time around, Sundowns might give him the green light. They already did it with Lesedi Kapinga, who recently wanted out and got his wish.

Kapinga is now at Orlando Pirates, who took him in on a free transfer after Sundowns agreed to terminate his contract.