‘I was protecting him’ says Callies coach Kopo on early sub

'In situations like that, you've got to protect your player,' says Kopo.

Pretoria Callies’ head coach, Kwanele Kopo has laid out the game plan behind his eyebrow-raising move during his inaugural match in the Motsepe Foundation Championship on Friday.

In a showdown against Black Leopards at TUT Stadium, the result ended in a goalless draw, but Kopo’s strategic substitution was a headline grabber.

Just 25 minutes into the match, Kopo did the tactical tango by taking Felix Noge off the field and introduced Cebo Mchunu in his place.

Now, of course, this left quite a few spectators scratching their heads. But there’s a method to the madness, as Kopo explained post-game.

Kopo’s master plan revolved around safeguarding Noge. Kopo says his plan for the game called for a robust attack from the flanks, but it seems the execution didn’t match the vision.

When faced with an opponent squarely in front of him, Noge’s moves seemed more like a ping-pong match, passing the ball back instead of the sleek forward runs he was instructed to perform.

“In situations like that, you’ve got to look out for your player’s well-being. Continuously performing like that, and soon enough, the fans will be venting their frustration, and his teammates might start throwing questioning looks his way,” said Kopo.

It’s like being caught between a rock and a hard place – fans’ expectations on one side and his teammates’ side-eye glances on the other.

So, Kopo stepped in, plucking Noge from the fray for his own good. He wanted to shield him from a potential storm, ensuring he doesn’t end up as the focal point of a football fiasco.

Kopo explained substitution to Noge

Kopo made it clear that this wasn’t his usual playbook, but an exception driven by the situation.

And Noge took it on the chin and nodded in agreement, the coaches says. They had a chat, and from the sounds of it, Noge saw the wisdom in the decision.

In a plot twist, the substitute Mchunu, on loan from Orlando Pirates, brought a different energy to the game.

He almost netted a goal, proving that Kopo’s gamble wasn’t a shot in the dark.

When Mchunu was asked about his early entry onto the field, he didn’t hold back.

“Honestly, I was taken aback when the coach beckoned me. I figured I’d be unleashed in the second half,” Mchunu quipped, a mixture of surprise and eagerness lighting up his words.