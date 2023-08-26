Chiefs score first win as Usuthu’s woes continue

The match unfolded as a tale of contrasting fortunes.

Pule Sydney Mmodi of Kaizer Chiefs celebrates scoring a goal during the DStv Premiership match against AmaZulu FC at FNB Stadium on August 26. Photo: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs secured their first league victory of the season at FNB Stadium, defeating AmaZulu FC 3-0 in a DStv Premiership clash on Saturday night.

The match unfolded as a tale of contrasting fortunes. For Chiefs, this win offers a glimmer of hope for their supporters, hinting at potential improvement ahead.

However, AmaZulu’s struggles to find the back of the net persisted, as they remain goalless after four games this season.

Though the performance might not have been the epitome of the fluidity and organisation expected from a prominent team like Chiefs, coach Molefi Ntseki will take heart in this triumph.

Ntseki, who faced criticism and even required security escorts after Chiefs’ recent 1-0 loss to TS Galaxy, can now exhale after this victory.

Well, at least until the next loss, if the Chiefs supporters’ behaviour when the team does not win is anything to go by.

Chiefs wasted no time in seizing control, netting a goal a mere four minutes into the game.

Pule Mmodi capitalised on an early offensive surge to secure his inaugural goal for Chiefs.

Despite playing at home, Amakhosi displayed a slightly deeper defensive setup, utilising Ashely Du Preez’s speed for effective counterattacks.

In terms of tactical organisation and comfort in possession, Usuthu appeared more poised on the field.

They crafted several opportunities that, in theory, could have resulted in an equaliser, but their persistent goal drought was evident.

Chiefs’ persistence pays off

Chiefs, however, persisted with swift counterattacks, and Mmodi completed his brace in the 59th minute, extending their lead.

The contest’s fate was sealed in the 86th minute when Edson Castillo headed in a corner kick, putting the game out of reach for Usuthu.

Ntseki will hope for a similar display and result when he visits Stellenbosch FC at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town on Wednesday.

For AmaZulu, coach Pablo Franco will hope his players recover quickly and get with it when they host TS Galaxy at Moses Mabhida Stadium, also on Wednesday.