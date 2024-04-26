Poor referees ‘kill’ the game, says Galaxy coach Ramovic

"We need good referees because poor referees kill the game," said Ramovic.

TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic will be looking for better officiating when his side play Moroka Swallows in a DStv Premiership clash at the Mbombela Stadium on Friday night at 7.30pm.



ALSO READ: SuperSport looking to turn the corner against Kaizer Chiefs



The Serb has become the latest coach to slam poor refereeing in the Premier Soccer League after his side went down 2-1 to Stellenbosch FC at the same venue last Sunday.



Ramovic believes that referees need proper education in order to do a better job on the field of play.

“We are trying to improve and win because it is our bread, you then get disappointed when you see that referees don’t get improvement,” he said.

“I would like to see the referees get help by being professional. If we want referees to be improved, they have to get things better like education and to be professional.

“Then the league will be better because we need good referees and poor referees kill the game,” he added.



Swallows want to save top flight status



Swallows coach Musa Nyatama says saving the DStv Premiership status is their main focus going into the last few games of the season.



Nyatama added that the Dube Birds will be gunning for maximum points against the Rockets on Friday.



The Dube Birds held log leaders to a 2-2 draw in the last league match played just over a week ago.



“For now, our goal is to survive and we are not worried about being in the top eight. We are focused on saving the status of the club,” said Nyatama.



ALSO READ: Pirates set to miss three key players for Royal AM clash

“We usually plan that we need at least 10 points per five games. I am happy because we’ve managed to collect five points from three matches and we still have two games, against TS Galaxy and Chippa, from this block. We will be gunning for six points there,” concluded the former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder.