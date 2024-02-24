Six reasons Kaizer Chiefs need to be wary of a Nedbank Cup upset

We look at all of Kaizer Chiefs' previous Nedbank Cup upsets

Baroka coach Sello Chokoe is lifted in the air in celebration after his team took down Kaizer Chiefs in 2011. Picture: Samuel Shivambu / Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs will take on Patrice Motsepe Championship side Milford FC in the Nedbank Cup last 32 on Sunday at FNB Stadium, with this competition representing Amakhosi’s last chance of silverware in the 2023/24 campaign.

Chiefs have been the victims of plenty of giant-killings over the years, and will be desperate to avoid embarrassment at the hands of Milford.

Phakaaathi takes a look at the six occasions since 2009 that Chiefs have been beaten in the Nedbank Cup by lower league opposition.

March 21, 2009

Lucas ‘Masterpieces’ Moripe Stadium

University of Pretoria 4 (Yende 23, Mongala 63, Moleko 69, 85) Kaizer Chiefs 3 (Dladla 28, Torrealba 42, Tshabalala 80)

Chiefs were stunned by National First Division side University of Pretoria in the Nedbank Cup last 16 in a thrilling encounter in Atteridgeville. Mthokozisi Yende, who would join Chiefs the following season, scored the opener, before Josta Dladla and Jose Torrealba, via a clear handball, put Chiefs 2-1 up.

Phenyo Mongala, who would move to Orlando Pirates the following campaign, made it 2-2 in the second half, and Thabo Moleko put Tuks 3-2 ahead.

Kaizer Motaung Jnr then appeared to dive in the area, but the referee awarded a penalty that Siphiwe Tshabalala tucked away. Mongala, however, had the final say, grabbing his brace and a famous win for Tuks over Muhsin Ertugral’s Chiefs.

April 25, 2010

Botshabelo Stadium, Bloemfontein

FC Cape Town 2 (Lakay 19, Eboule Bille 65) Kaizer Chiefs 0

Vladomir Vermezovic’s Chiefs lost again to NFD opposition the following year, this time going out to FC Cape Town in the last 32.

An 18 year-old Lyle Lakay, on loan from SuperSport, opened the scoring for FC Cape Town in the 19th minute, drilling a superb low shot into the corner of the net.

Chiefs had their chances but didn’t take any of them and the game was up when Cameroonian defender Samuel Eboule Bille headed home from a corner.

April 24, 2011

Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane

Baroka FC 2 (Ndlovu 44’, Mncwango 90 Kaizer Chiefs 1 (Musona 36)

Baroka FC pulled off arguably the biggest upset in the history of the Nedbank Cup, when Sello Chokoe’s Safa League side stunned Amakhosi to reach the Nedbank Cup semifinals.

Knowledge Musona put Chiefs in front with a cool left-footed finish into the top corner. Reneilwe Letsholonyane also clattered a shot off the crossbar, but Baroka were well in the game, and after testing Itumeleng Khune’s reflexes with a couple of fierce shots, Sam Ndlovu headed home from a corner a minute before the break.

Chiefs missed fantastic second half chances for Musona and Mandla Masango, before Tobani Mncwango sent Chokoe, his famous glove, and the rest of the Baroka bench into ecstasy, rifling the winner into the roof of the net with just a minute of normal time remaining.

March 21, 2015

FNB Stadium

Kaizer Chiefs 1 (Katsande 79) Black Leopards 2 (Shivambu 21, Nyundu 90+1)

Black Leopards’ Morgan Shivambu and teammates celebrate after he scored the opening goal against Chiefs. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Stuart Baxter won the MTN8 and DStv Premiership with Kaizer Chiefs in the 2014/15 season, but they were humbled by NFD side Black Leopards in the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup.

Morgan Shivambu gave Leopards the lead at FNB Stadium, though the match officials missed the fact that he was clearly offside.

Willard Katsande headed in Siphiwe Tshabalala’s corner to make it 1-1 in the 79th minute, but on the stroke of full time Roggert Nyundu’s shot deflected past Reyaad Pieterse to give Leopards the victory.

Baxter was sent off, by referee Daniel Bennett, apparently for suggesting the latter needed glasses.

May 19, 2019

Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban

Kaizer Chiefs 0 TS Galaxy 1 (Lepasa 90+2)

TS Galaxy became the first National First Division side ever to win the Nedbank Cup, when they stunned Ernst Middendorp’s Amakhosi in Durban.

Dan Malesela’s side sent Tim Sukazi and the rest of Mbombela into delirium as they snatched the trophy at the death, through a penalty from 22 year-old Zakhele Lepasa.

Lepasa sent Bruce Bvuma the wrong way from the spot, after the young attacker was brought down in the box by Teenage Hadebe.

Chiefs had opportunties to win a first trophy in four years, but they didn’t take them, and the Rockets capitalised (Chiefs’ drought is now in its ninth year and counting).

February 7, 2021

FNB Stadium

Kaizer Chiefs 1 (Castro 77) Richards Bay 2 (Dube 30, Vilane 90+2)

Siyabonga Vilane celebrates after netting the winner against Chiefs. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu/BackPagePix/Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs’ most recent loss to lower league opposition in the Nedbank Cup came three years ago, in the last 32, when Gavin Hunt’s side suffered an embarrassing 2-1 loss at home to Richards Bay.

Thabani Dube headed Richards Bay in front in the 30th minute, from a Khanyisa Mayo corner.

Chiefs had Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya sent off in the 65th minute for a second bookable offence, but still managed to find an equaliser as Leonardo Castro hit the back of the net.

Richards Bay, however, grabbed a winner at the death as Bayzel Goldstone hit the woodwork, but Siyabonga Vilane was on hand to slot home.